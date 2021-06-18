Rules permitting liquor home delivery in Delhi come into force, but wait not over yet

Will only hasten 3rd wave: Delhi HC flags violations as city unlocks

New Delhi, June 18: The Delhi High Court on Friday warned that breach of Covid protocol will only hasten the third wave and asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict action against violators and sensitise shopkeepers.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for Covid protocols by street vendors in the markets.

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.

The court said there is a need for certain more strict measures required to be taken in the national capital to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection.

Taking cognizance of several images sent by the AIIMS doctors, the High Court observed "People are taking infection home and putting their family members and neighbours at risk, the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet. Such violation of Covid protocols will only hasten 3rd wave which can't be permitted."

"We also require the presence of civil defence personnel and police personnel in the markets. Proper sanitisation of public places should also be taken of. Authorities also need to interact with market association and vendors association with strict compliance of all Covid related to protocols," the Bench asserted.

With close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors have cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.

The remarks comes at a time visuals of various crowded markets surfaced in reports and on social media, showing Covid-appropriate behaviour not being followed by many people, like wearing of masks or maintaining social distance.