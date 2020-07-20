Will lockdown be extended in Bengaluru beyond July 22?

Bengaluru, July 20: The big question is will the lockdown be extended in Bengaluru. The newly appointed BBMP commissioner, N Manjunatha Prasad said that there was no question of extending the lockdown, which was imposed till July 22 in the city.

Speculation has been rife about the lockdown in Bengaluru being extended by another week in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The clarification by the BBMP chief comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa making it clear that the lockdown will not be extended for any reason.

We will follow the government orders. There is no question of lockdown, the BBMP chief told reporters.

It may be recalled the government had ordered the transfer of B H Anil Kumar as the commissioner of the BBMP days after he said that the lockdown must be extended. On Friday, Kumar had said that it was his personal opinion that the lockdown should be extended by at least another 15 days to break the cycle.

"BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru, Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Department of Public Enterprises, Bengaluru in the upgraded post of vice Smt V Rashmi Mahesh, IAS transferred," a notification of the state government read.

On Friday, the CM had said that lockdown is not the solution for controlling the virus. There is no proposal to extend the lockdown, he had also said.