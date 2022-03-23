Will leave politics if...: Kejriwal's open challenge to BJP over Delhi civic polls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 23: Attacking the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over postponement of civic polls in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will quit politics if the saffron party gets the municipal elections conducted timely and manages to win them.

Kejriwal's statement comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies - North, East and South - in Delhi.

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly.

He added, "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small election. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls." Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that deferring the elections is an "insult to martyrs".

"Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country," Kejriwal tweeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 16:50 [IST]