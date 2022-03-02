YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
India opens embassy in Lviv
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On Ukraine evacuation, PM Modi says because of India’s rising power

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Mar 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Indian government is making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in #Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

    Will leave no stone unturned for safe passage of Indians stranded in Ukraine: PM Modi

    Addressing an election rally in Robertsganj, UP PM Modi said "We're making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. 1000s of citizens brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its 4 ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians".

    "It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to safely evacuate our nationals stuck in Ukraine, for which we are running Operational Ganga.

    Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that nearly 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones.

    "There were around 20,000 students/citizens who were stranded in Ukraine. Of them, 4,000 were brought back to India before February 24. Additional 2,000 students were brought back to India till Tuesday and efforts are on to evacuate the remaining Indians stuck there," he said.

    Since the number of stranded persons is big, defence aircraft are being used to bring them back to India, Muraleedharan said.

    With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India, he said.

    The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war evacuation up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X