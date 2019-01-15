  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Will grand alliance have an impact: NaMo app seeks feedback

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Will the 'mahagathbandhan' or the opposition's grand anti-BJP alliance have an impact in your constituency? This is one of the several questions the 'people's pulse' survey asks participants on the 'NaMo' app.

    Will grand alliance have an impact: NaMo app seeks feedback

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday posted a brief video on Twitter urging people to participate in the survey.The survey asks participants about their state, constituency, their view on progress achieved by the central government in sectors such as affordable healthcare, prosperity of farmers, corruption-free governance, Swachh Bharat, national security, economy, infrastructure, employment and rural electrification.

    Also Read | SP-BSP cock a snook to Mahagathbandhan on the issue of general category reservation

    In his video message, the prime minister says: "A survey has been launched on the NaMo app. I want your direct feedback through the survey. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will will help us take important decisions. Will you all fill that important survey?" One of the last questions is on the grand alliance. It asks people whether the 'mahagathbandhan' will have an impact in their constituency.The survey comes amid an opposition attempt to forge an alliance against the BJP ahead of the national elections.

    (With agency inputs)

    Read more about:

    opposition namo app narendra modi farmers

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue