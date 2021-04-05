Will Goa impose COVID-19 restrictions amid surge in coronavirus cases?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Panaji, Apr 05: COVID-19 tally in Goa is increasing "day by day", Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday but also said that no decision had been yet taken to impose restrictions, as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a government function in Panaji, the Goa CM also said that both people, as well as the government of the day, share the responsibility of keeping COVID-19 numbers under check.

"Covid cases are increasing day by day. It is the responsibility of both (government and people)... the government keeps urging people to take care of themselves. We advise social distancing and other (SOPs). We want to test in a big way. People should take care of themselves and get themselves tested," Sawant said.

"There are 250 cases in Goa, it should be kept in control. We need people's cooperation. The government has not taken a decision yet to impose restrictions. We are personally monitoring the situation," the Chief Minister also said.

On Sunday, Goa recorded a total of 265 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of active COVID cases to 2,077. Eight hundred and thirty-five people have died in the state after testing positive for COVID-19.