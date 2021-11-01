Is the Fadnavis factor standing in the way of a BJP-Shiv Sena reunion

Will expose Nawab Nawab Malik’s ‘underworld links’ after Diwali: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 01: Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis warned on Monday that he will drop a "bomb" after Diwali and expose senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has relations with the Underworld.

"Nawab Malik attempted a 'Fuska Fataka', but now, after Diwali, I will bring a Bomb! I will expose Nawab Malik's underworld links and will send all evidence to Shri Sharad Pawar ji too," tweeted Fadnavis.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said "Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am just waiting for Diwali to pass."

"Neither my wife nor I have any relations with that person. He is making allegations against the BJP based on just one picture. His son-in-law was caught with drugs, does that make NCP a party of drug suppliers?" he said.

Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis (wife of Devendra Fadnavis) and said that he has links with the former Chief Minister.

"One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of the famous River song by former CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis," he said, adding that the drug business in the state grew under Fadnavis' tenure.

"This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," the Minister said.

