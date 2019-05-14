  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will die but won't insult PM Modi's parents: Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 14: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted his father and grandmother during campaigning but he would not do the same to the latter's parents. Rahul Gandhi also said the Congress would defeat the prime minister "with love".

    Will die but wont insult PM Modis parents: Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi.PTI Photo

    "Modi ji talks with hatred. He insults my father, grandmother, great grandfather. But I will never in my life speak about his family, his mother and father. I will die, but will never insult his mother and father.

    Opposition can't win polls, so they are abusing me: PM Modi

    "This is because I am not a RSS or BJP man, but belong to the Congress. I will return him love if hatred is thrown at me...We will defeat Modi ji with love, hugging you," he said.

    Gandhi's message for leaders and political parties came on a day Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was back in the news with an article justifying his "neech" jibe against Narendra Modi, and also calling him the most "foul-mouthed" prime minister the country has seen.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019 political parties

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue