Will die but won't insult PM Modi's parents: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted his father and grandmother during campaigning but he would not do the same to the latter's parents. Rahul Gandhi also said the Congress would defeat the prime minister "with love".

"Modi ji talks with hatred. He insults my father, grandmother, great grandfather. But I will never in my life speak about his family, his mother and father. I will die, but will never insult his mother and father.

Opposition can't win polls, so they are abusing me: PM Modi

"This is because I am not a RSS or BJP man, but belong to the Congress. I will return him love if hatred is thrown at me...We will defeat Modi ji with love, hugging you," he said.

Gandhi's message for leaders and political parties came on a day Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was back in the news with an article justifying his "neech" jibe against Narendra Modi, and also calling him the most "foul-mouthed" prime minister the country has seen.