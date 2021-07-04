Will continue to set new standards says Shah after spectacular victory in UP

8 phase panchayat by-poll in J&K: First notification to be out today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: After a spectacular victory in Uttar Pradesh Zila panchayat chief polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the BJP will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the poor, deprived and farmers.

"Congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers on the grand victory of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chief elections. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state," Shah said in a tweet.

BJP backed candidates won panchayat chief polls due to PM’s welfare policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the victory is a blessing given by the people for development, rule of law and public service.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has claimed that the party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats of the district panchayat chief, the voting for which was held on Saturday. The polling for the seats had begun at 11 am and continued till 3 pm.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath said, "the historic victory of the BJP in the election to the posts of zila panchayat chairpersons in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected prime minister."

"This is the manifestation of public confidence in the good governance that has been established in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to all the people of the state and a hearty congratulations for the victory," he said.

In another tweet, Adityanath congratulated the victorious candidates.

"Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates for the post of zila panchayat chairpersons in the three-tier panchayat elections. This victory of yours will give more strength to the panchayati raj system in India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure," he said.

Chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have won 21 seats. The state Election Commission did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates.

The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party symbol but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties.

Zila panchayat chiefs are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

Story first published: Sunday, July 4, 2021, 8:31 [IST]