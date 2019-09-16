  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram World Ozone Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will consider live streaming of proceedings in Ayodhya case says Supreme Court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The Supreme Court has sought details from the registry on whether the proceedings in the Ayodhya case can be live-streamed. The court said that it would consider this request and would seek details from the registry, whether it could be done or not.

    The petition, filed by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant.

    Will consider live streaming of proceedings in Ayodhya case says Supreme Court
    File Photo of the Supreme Court

    Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Govindacharya, said if live telecast of Ayodhya case proceedings was not possible then at least audio recording or transcription of hearing should be done.

    He referred to the court's last year's verdict allowing live-streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance to buttress his arguments.

    SC asks Muslim parties searching questions on status of Lord Ram's birthplace

    "At the same time, it (last year verdict) also says that exclude sensitive matters," the bench told Singh.

    Singh argued that Ayodhya case was sensitive and of importance.

    "We are open court but not for outsiders. We are open court for litigants only," he said, adding, "It cannot be said that this (Ayodhya) is not a matter of national or constitutional importance."

    Govindacharya, in his plea, has referred to the September 26, 2018 verdict of the court which had allowed live-streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like "sunlight" which is the "best disinfectant".

    The plea has said the top court was hearing the Ayodhya matter even on miscellaneous days -- Fridays and Mondays -- which shows that it was dealing with the matter extraordinarily and therefore, audio-recording could be "started immediately".

    A five-judge Constitution bench is hearing the Ayodhya case from August 6 to decide the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court ayodhya

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue