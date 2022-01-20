Will clear my stand: Parrikar’s son after being left out of Goa BJP list

Panaji, Jan 20: The name of former Goa chief minister, late Manohar Parrikar's son was missing from the BJP's list for the assembly elections. Utpal Parrikar had asked for his father's Panaji seat openly, but the BJP has given it to Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate.

Parrikar is firm on contesting from Panaji even though the BJP is trying to dissuade him. He told reporters that he will clear his stand soon.

Manohar Parrikar the party's top leader in Goa passed away while in office in 2019. He had held the Panaji constituency for 25 years. In the by-election following Parrikar's death, Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate won as a Congress candidate. He however switched to the BJP later.

Utpal Parrikar is an engineering student and has been pursuing the Panaji seat for several months. He has met the people and even visited Temples. He had also declared that he is ready to contest the elections.

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had said that no should expect a seat just because they are family.

Manohar Parrikar did a lot of work to establish the BJP in Goa. However no one gets a ticket in the BJP just because they are Parrikar or some other leader's son. If they have worked for it, they are considered, Fadnavis also said.

Thursday, January 20, 2022