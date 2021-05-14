YouTube
    Will CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 be conducted? Review after June 1

    New Delhi, May 14: The CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 is likely to be scrapped amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases. More details will be made available on the official website.

    The Board is expected to review the situation after two weeks. However given the current situation, the Board may scrap the exams all together. An alternate mechanism to assess the students will also be worked out.

    A review on whether to go ahead with the exams or not would be taken after June 1. Considering that the pandemic is four times worse than what it was last year, there is a good chance that the exams may be scrapped.

    Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
