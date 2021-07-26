Will bring BJP back to power in next elections: BSY

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 26: I will give my 100 per cent and so will my supporters, B S Yediyurappa who quit as Karnataka Chief Minister said today.

On his resignation, he said that he was not under pressure to quit, but the decision was taken on his own. I took the decision so that someone else can take over as CM after the completion of two years of my government, he also said. I will bring the BJP back to power in the next election, BSY also said.

He also said that he had taken a decision to quit as CM two days backs. He also thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP chief, J P Nadda for giving him the opportunity to serve the state for two years.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 15:01 [IST]