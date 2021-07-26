YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will bring BJP back to power in next elections: BSY

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 26: I will give my 100 per cent and so will my supporters, B S Yediyurappa who quit as Karnataka Chief Minister said today.

    Will bring BJP back to power in next elections: BSY

    On his resignation, he said that he was not under pressure to quit, but the decision was taken on his own. I took the decision so that someone else can take over as CM after the completion of two years of my government, he also said. I will bring the BJP back to power in the next election, BSY also said.

    BSY: The Karnataka strongman who never completed his termBSY: The Karnataka strongman who never completed his term

    He also said that he had taken a decision to quit as CM two days backs. He also thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP chief, J P Nadda for giving him the opportunity to serve the state for two years.

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp karnataka government bs yediyurappa politics

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X