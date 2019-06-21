Will Ashok Gehlot be the next chief of Congress?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: With Rahul Gandhi showing absolutely no inclination to continue as the Congress chief, several names to lead the party have cropped up.

There has been speculation rife that Ashok Gehlot could take up the responsibility ever since he escorted Rahul Gandhi on his birthday to the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

Gandhi, however brushed off the speculation and said that there was no such discussion. The Congress will decide on who would be the next chief of the party, he said when asked by reporters.

The 68 year old Gehlot could be the dark horse as he fits the bill perfectly. With immense experience in organisation, he is also an OBC leader with a lot of parliamentary experience as well. After Rahul Gandhi became the president of the party, he selected Gehlot as the AICC secretary. He also put Gehlot in charge of Gujarat during the assembly elections.

Most importantly, Gehlot enjoys the trust of the Gandhis and her has been a five time MP, three time cabinet minister, three time Rajasthan Congress president and a three time CM of the state.