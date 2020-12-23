Ready for talks, but govt should send concrete proposal: Farmers Union

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 23: Farmers protesting against the centre's new farm law on Wednesday said that they are willing to accept invitation for talks but are waiting for the government to hold discussions with an open mind and present concrete proposals.

    File photo
    File photo

    Speaking at a press conference at the Singhu border, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said, "The United Farmers Front today has written a letter to the government. It states that the government shouldn't question the letter written by United Farmers' Front previously as it was a unanimous decision. The government's new letter is a fresh attempt to defame the farmers' associations."

    "We urge the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible," he added.

    All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.

    "We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments. Central government should create a conducive environment for talks. It should abandon its stubbornness and accept the demands of farmers," Shiv Kumar Kakka, a leader of another protesting group, said.

