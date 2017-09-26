Wife swap: Man kills friend in Mumbai

A 37 year old man was killed by his friend for constantly nagging him to go for a wife swap. The incident occurred at the suburban Malwani.

The body of the victim, Raees Ansari, was found near Aksa beach in Malwani yesterday, a senior police official said.

The accused, Shahrukh Ansari, was arrested around 2.30 pm today from his residence in suburban Kandivali.

"The accused and the victim were known to each other and used to stay in the same locality. As per the initial investigation, Raees used to repeatedly ask Shahrukh to go for wife swap. Enraged over the idea, Shahrukh killed Raees, a senior police official attached to Malwani police station said.

Raees was attacked with a sharp weapon and his body, with the throat slit, was found near Aksa beach in Malwani yesterday, he added.

Shahrukh has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder), among others, the official said.

OneIndia News