Why you should consider New India Assurance Company's Cancer Guard Policy

New Delhi, Feb 10: The World Cancer Day celebrated on February 4 was a reminder of the high burden of the disease in India and the danger it is likely to pose to health and welfare in the coming years. The World Health Organisation's (WHO) report released on the occasion shows that India registered 7,84,800 deaths due to cancer and had 2.26 million 5-year prevalent cases in 2018.

In India alone, the report says that one in 10 Indians may develop cancer during their lifetime while one in 15 may die due to the virulent disease.

However, taking an iniative towards healthy India, the New India Assurance Company, the largest general insurnace multinational, launched its Cancer Guard Policy offering comprehensive insurance solution for cancer treatment.

Who can take this policy?

Any person from 3 months to 65 years can take this cover for varied sum insured from Rs 5 lakhs, Rs 10 lakhs, Rs 15 lakhs, Rs 25 lakhs and Rs 50 lakhs based on age, against annual premium ranging from Rs 600 to 34,000, respectively. No medical check up is required for taking this cover.

So, what are the benefits in this policy?

The police also cover the amount charged by a Hospital towards Room and Boarding expense and also include associated medical expenses.

For Sum Insured for 5, 10 and 15 Lakhs - Single AC room For Sum Insured for 25 and 50 Lakhs - Deluxe room

This policy contains the inbuilt benefits of ambulance charges, second opinion for surgery, post treatment follow up, reconstruction of affected body parts , about two month day care procedures and many more benefits besides cumulative bonus for each claim free year.

It has also waiting period of 90 days. If the Insured contracts or is diagnosed with Cancer during the waiting period, the premiums are returned and policy is cancelled. However, this shall not apply in case of renewal.

The policy also covers the expenses incurred on all types of treatment related to cancer cure like Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal therapy, Onco surgery, Organ transplant, Bone marrow transplant etc. It covers advanced stages (Stage IV ) of cancer also.

However, the policy does not cover these:

Any Treatment other than for Cancer.

Pre-Existing Condition for Cancer.

Cancer diagnosed/contracted by the Insured person during the first ninety days.

Plastic Surgery, cosmetic, aesthetic treatment.

Non Allopathic treatment

Rest Cure, Rehabilitation and Respite care

Palliative Care

Unproven/Experimental Treatment and pharmacological regimens