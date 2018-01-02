Why victims of triple talaq want punishment for male offenders

New Delhi, Jan 2: While the contentious subject of criminalisation of triple talaq (the practice under which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by simply uttering the word "talaq" three times) has left various Muslim groups and political parties divided, the victims of triple talaq strongly bat for punishment for 'male offenders' in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017.

The bill after being passed in the Lok Sabha recently is all set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the Winter Session of Parliament.

If the bill gets a green signal in the Upper House of Parliament as well and thus becomes a law, practice of triple talaq will not only become "criminal" but will attract a punishment of three years in jail for men who divorce their wives using triple talaq.

Speaking to ANI, a victim of instant triple talaq, Farhana, welcomed the provision of punishment in the bill.

On Monday, Farhana asked all political parties to support the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Victims of triple talaq say the punishment of three years would be a credible deterrence.

"It should be passed in the Rajya Sabha, and the Opposition parties should also extend their support. We all will be benefited because the provision of punishment of three years would make people think before taking this step," Farhana told ANI.

After Farhana's husband left for Saudi Arabia without telling her or meeting their daughter, her in-laws told her that she would have to leave her husband's home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Now, all eyes are on the Congress, whose stance may decide the fate of the bill in the Upper House.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government lacks a majority in the House and the opposition has joined hands many times to embarrass the Narendra Modi dispensation.

According to reports, the Congress is likely to consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill.

Reports add that leader of opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (the Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber on Tuesday, before the bill is taken up.

