Why the SP-BSP bonhomie is confusing

The bonhomie between the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party has reached a state where it has become confusing. The two parties had come together to defeat the BJP in the recently held by-polls at Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

However the two parties were unable to work the magic in the Rajya Sabha elections and failed to send the BSP candidate to the Upper House of Parliament.

What has led to the confusion is the press note that Mayawati issued after her meeting with the BSP's district and zonal coordinators. In the note she said that the BSP will not activate its cadres in any by-poll in future, as it did in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

In the aftermath of the defeat in the Rajya Sabha, Mayawati had expressed satisfaction at the SP's efforts to back her party's candidate. She however expressed dissatisfaction and said that Akhilesh Yadav had displayed political immaturity in depending on the independent MLA, Raghuraj Pratap Singh for the BSP's victory. Had I been in Akhilesh Yadav's place, I would have given first priority to the BSP, she also said.

Prior the the press note being issued, Mayawati had conveyed a different message at the meeting of the district and zonal coordinators. She had said that it is important that all stand united to defeat the BJP. She also said that a decision was taken to extend ties between the BSP and SP for the good of the nation. The BJP will try hard to instigate people against the BSP and SP, but it will fail. We need to work with all opposition parties to ensure that the BJP is defeated, she is said to have told the coordinators.

OneIndia News

