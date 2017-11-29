Why the arrest of Naeem a.k.a Headley 2 is important

For the security agencies, the arrest of Abdul Naeem from Varanasi was a major breakthrough. His questioning has revealed some shocking details about his plans which spread across to Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, and Delhi.

In a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency and the Uttar Pradesh ATS, Naeem was picked up from Varanasi.

NIA officials say that raids are still on in various parts of the country to nab his associates. His plans were on a very large scale and it was crucial and actionable intelligence that led us up to him, the officer also said.

Naeem according to sources was on a major mission. He was collecting data and other details of several important locations. He was on the verge of passing on this data to his handlers who were planning an attack in several cities on the lines of the Mumbai 26/11 strike.

He had also prepared several videos of Army bases and camps in Kashmir. He had also paid a visit to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh where he shot videos of Israeli tourists. We cannot reveal any further details, for now, said an investigating officer while adding that the operation is still on.

Naeem had been taken into custody in 2014. However, he managed to escape while he was in transit between Kolkata and Mumbai. Officers are now trying to find who his handlers were. They are also ascertaining to find out how much of the information he had sourced had been shared with his handlers. An officer said that he was working for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

OneIndia News