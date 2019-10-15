Why South India must be concerned about terrorists from West Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) has gradually risen its ugly head and gone on to become one of the most dangerous terror groups in the country. During a conference of the chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads, National Investigation Agency chief, Y C Modi said that the JMB had set up several modules in South India.

He went on to say that the JMB had specifically set up nearly 22 modules in Karnataka alone. Modi also went to add that the terror groups had several modules across the country.

The terror group has its roots in Bangladesh and West Bengal and has over the years relied heavily on migrants and Rohingya Muslims to set up its modules across the country.

In June, Habibur Rehman, an accused in the Burdwan blast was arrested from Doddaballapur, near Bengaluru. A year before that the NIA had arrested another key accused, Mohammad Jahidul Islam alias Kausar from Ramnagara near Bengaluru.

It may also be recalled that in January 19 2018, two more persons Abdul Karim and Mustafizur Rehman were arrested from the labour camp of Bengali speaking persons in Mallapuram in Kerala. Both were also of Bengal origin and were wanted in connection with the Bodhgaya case.

Rehman was charged in this case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh.

Rehman was a close associate of senior JMB leader Jahidul Islam alias Kausar. He was also associated with other JMB leaders like Rahamatullah and Moulana Yusuf. He was an active member of JMB, Bolpur Module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that this is not for the first time that terrorists have come down South to hide. There have been several such instances reported in Kerala and Hyderabad as well. They tend to mix with the migrant population including the Rohingyas and continue to stay on in states such as Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

In Mallapuram, the members of the JMB were staying at a camp for a long time which was set up for Bengali speaking people. Even in Karnataka, their activities go unchecked as they tend to mingle with those who have migrated in search of work. There is also a concern with regard to the Rohingyas who have moved to various parts of the country in large numbers, including Karnataka. These terrorists often use such persons as a shield and use such states as a safe haven.

The Bengal-Bengaluru connection is not restricted to terror alone. There has been a dedicated route between these two states which has been busted by the NIA which probing a case relating to fake currency.

The NIA's Hyderabad wing had in March 2018 arrested Saddam Hussain, a resident of Bengaluru who was found in possession of fake currency to the tune of Rs 26,000.

The NIA team also recovered two demonetised currency notes of the value Rs 1,000. The accused was allegedly circulating fake currency in various parts of his country after obtaining it from his contacts in Mada, West Bengal.

During investigation it was revealed that accused Saddam had travelled to Malda from Bangaluru on the instructions of Amirul Hoque and collected High Quality FICN from Roustam on four occasions.