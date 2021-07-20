Why reports on leadership change in Karnataka are more real than speculative

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 20: The rumour mills are abuzz again and news is doing the round about B S Yediyurappa quitting as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Reports claim that he may quit ahead of August 15 before which he may hold a meeting with his MLAs on July 26.

The talk about his resignation got even louder when the CM met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last week. Yediyurappa had however dismissed reports about his resignation.

Several media houses had even reported that Yediyurappa had asked the PM to accommodate his son, Vijendra in the Union Cabinet. In this backdrop an audio clips purportedly of BJP state chief, Nalin Kateel did the rounds in which he allegedly claimed that BSY was on his way out. Kateel however rejected the clip calling it fake.

Kateel also urged the CM to order an investigation into the clip and said that the talk of a leadership change is baseless.

Such rumours about a leadership change in Karnataka have cropped up several times in the past. A source however tells OneIndia that this time around the chances of the CM being replaced is more real than speculative. The BJP wants a new leader in the interest of the party's future. They want him to lead the elections in Karnataka which is around 2 years away. The party would want to give the new leader sometime and not project him as the leader of the party just when elections are around the corner.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 8:43 [IST]