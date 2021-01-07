YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 #USCapitol
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why put our people at risk as Kejriwal urges Centre to extend ban on UK flights

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 07: With concerns over the new mutant strain of COVID-19 rising, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to consider extending the ban on UK flights.

    The Centre had partially lifted the ban and resumed India to UK flights from January 6 onwards. Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the Centre not to lift the ban until January 31.

    Why put our people at risk as Kejriwal urges Centre to extend ban on UK flights
    Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal

    "Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of extremely serious COVID situation in UK, I wud (sic)urge central govt to extend the ban till 31 Jan," Kejriwal said.

    With great difficulty, people have brought COVID situation in control. UK's COVID situation is v serious. Now, why lift ban and expose our people to risk, he also said.

    UK on Wednesday recorded 1,041 deaths, the highest since the peak of the pandemic since April last year.

    73 have tested positive for the new UK variant of the virus in India, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal flights coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 16:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X