YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why NCB wants to get Aryan Khan face to face with the other accused

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 05: Following the arrest of Aryan Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau would confront the accused persons with each other seeking more information. The NCB claimed that they needed Khan for further questioning as there was incriminating material found in his chats.

    Why NCB wants to get Aryan Khan face to face with the other accused

    The NCB is trying to get information about the source of the drugs. In this regard brining the accused face to face for questioning is important for the investigation. Khan has however denied any wrong-doing.

    The high demand in Bollywood has made Mumbai cocaine capital of IndiaThe high demand in Bollywood has made Mumbai cocaine capital of India

    The NCB told the court on Monday that the prima facie investigation reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats which clearly shows the nexus of these respondents with the suppliers and drug peddlers on a regular basis.

    The NCB said that on the basis of intelligence information it conducted another raid operation and here it is imperative for a through investigation that these persons are confronted with each other.

    The above incriminating coupled with the leads in the investigation given by these respondents in their voluntary statements needs to be verified and corroborated. All this in the wake of the ongoing investigation, the link has to be verified and corroborated, the NCB's application also read.

    More NARCOTICS News  

    Read more about:

    narcotics drugs

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X