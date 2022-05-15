Grey skies, moderate rains relieve Bengalureans; city to witness more showers over next 5 days

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 15: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale of meat on Monday (May 16) on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The BBMP, on Saturday, issued a circular stating that there will be a blanket ban on slaughterhouses and a complete ban on the sale of meat within the BBMP limits.

Going by the BBMP data, Bengaluru has 3,000 meat shops which are licensed to sell meat with three authorised slaughterhouses. However, reports claim that many meat shops operate without license.

The sale of meat shops during Hindu festivals have become quite common in the BJP-ruled states these days. In Bengaluru, the sale of meat are banned on: Martyrs' Day (January 3), Mahashivratri (March 1), Sri Rama Navami (April 10), Mahaveer Jayanti (April 14), Krishna Janmasthami (August 19), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 31) and Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti (November 25) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).