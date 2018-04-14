Why is Siddaramaiah changing his constituency: Shah says it is due to BJP wave in Karnataka

The BJP wave is what has forced Karnataka Chief Minister to re-think on his constituency, BJP chief, Amit Shah said.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to the statue of warrior-queen Rani Channamma at Kittur in the district, Shah said people of Karnataka want a change of guard and will thus oust the Congress from power.

He said that the people would bring the BJP to power with a huge majority and make B S Yeddyurappa the chief minister. Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, Shah said that he had realised the mood of the people. This is what forced him to change his assembly constituency.

There has been speculation that Siddaramaiah may not contest from the Chamundeshwari constituency owing to a tough fight. With the seat not considered to be safe, his followers have advised him to contest from Badami in north Karnataka where the Kuruba population is high. Siddaramaiah is also said to have convinced sitting MLA of Badami B Chimankatti to vacate the seat for him.

Shah further said that he could feel the momentum and also added that the people were angry with the Congress. Our support has been increasing and the crowds at our rallies is evidence of this. This is a clear indication that the BJP is returning to power in the state.

He assured that the BJP in Karnataka would provide for a strong government under Yeddyurappa. All resources for the development of the state would be mobilised. Karnataka under the BJP will become a model state he also added.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

