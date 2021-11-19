Why is Narendra Modi-led BJP government rolling back its ambitious 3 farm laws?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of rolling back of the NDA government's ambitious three farm bills have met with mixed response. The opposition, though welcomed, used the opportunity to crticise the BJP for waiting for 11 months to scrap the laws, the allies and the members of the ruling party claimed that the it shows the sensivity of the government.

"Farmers won and Narendra Modi's arrogance lost. It's the victory of farmers who were protesting for over a year while being called terrorists, China-Pak supporters. What did BJP not call them? In the end, it had to bow down. Modi ji and BJP should apologise to the nation and farmers," Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said over the PM's announcement on repealing three farm bills.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been critical of the BJP and PM Modi for years, called it a victory for farmers. She tweeted, "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight. #FarmLaws. [sic]"

Why is the Government Withdrawing the Laws?

Amid all the criticism, the decision to withdraw the bills have been taken with the forthcoming assembly elections in five states in mind, the opposition parties allege. "Farmers' efforts have paid off. Given the circumstances in country, the PM was forced to withdraw three farm laws, today's decision was in view of UP elections. Modiji and BJP putting in all efforts to win polls...you never know if they get a shock like West Bengal," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said over the latest development.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi echoed the same views and said, "Why is he doing this? Is the nation not understanding that polls are approaching and they might've felt that situation isn't right. They can see in surveys that situation isn't right. So, they've come to apologise before polls."

Former Union Home Minister Chidambaram claimed that the decision to withdraw the bills was not because of a change of heart but fearing of elections. He tweeted, "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!"

Mocking the PM further, the Congress leader said, "If there is fear of losing the next election, the PM will: Admit that demonetisation was a Himalayan blunder. Admit that Chinese troops have intruded into Indian territory and occupied our land. Admit that the CAA is a patently discriminatory law."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice President of JKNC party, alleged that the government rolling back the bills following an internal survey over forthcoming Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections which indicated a setback for the saffron party.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed."

Even Rakesh Tikait, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union who has been spearheading the farmers' protest, called it a poll gimmick. He posted, "This (decision) also seems to be an election gimmick, given the manner in which the graph of Modi govt is going down and their image is getting affected. They are working under the pressure of the companies, only to benefit them."

Friday, November 19, 2021, 13:47 [IST]