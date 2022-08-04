India takes pride in having largest vaccination programme in the world: PM Modi

From 2014 to 2021: A look at Narendra Modi's Independence Day Turban tradition

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 3 crore Tiranagas to be hoisted in UP

Why is kite-flying important tradition every Independence Day?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 04: People thronging the rooftops and a sky full of kites is a common sight each Independence Day across the country. But ever wondered why flying kites is considered so special on every Independence Day?

The kites tendency to soar high up in the sky has meant that it is often used as an analogy for freedom, perhaps one of the many reasons why it is celebrated during the Independence Day celebrations.

But the kite flying tradition has historically also been more than just a sport.

The tradition of flying kites with messages written on them is very old. In 1927, freedom fighters flew kites written with Simon, Go Back to protest against the British rule.

Independence Day: Delhi Police ropes in kite flyers to keep skies clear

Ever since then, kite flying has become a tradition for Indians on Independence day to celebrate freedom from British rule.

People see kite flying as an expression of freedom, happiness, and patriotism.

Kite flying on Independence day is very popular in north India, particularly in Delhi, Lucknow, Muradabad, and Bareilly.

The trend of writing messages on kites clearly hasn't waned even today. The tradition continues to live on bearing messages of social awareness like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" soaring high in the sky.

Kite flying is also vital aspect of of Indian festivals. While in Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan, people fly kites during the festival of Makar Sankranti, in Bengal kites are eagerly flown during festivals like Vishwakarma Puja, Akshay Tritiya.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 22:43 [IST]