Why is #GoBackModiFromBengal trending on twitter

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, and people from West Bengal on Twitter are asking him to go back.

    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    #GoBackModiFromBengal has started trending on Twitter amid the widespread protests against the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and also the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.

    #GoBackModi, the hashtag that caught the attention of the social media world in April 2018 has become a 'regular' occurrence to see these days. Twitter abuzz with the hashtag #GoBackModi in English, Tamil whenever the Prime Minister is in Chennai.

