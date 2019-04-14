  • search
    Why is EC not agreeing to 50% counting of VVPATs, asks Naidu

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday held a meeting of the opposition parties over the issue of 'faulty EVMs' which wass also attended by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, among others.

    After reports of malfunctioning of EVMs on Thursday during Andhra assembly polls, Naidu has been critical of the Election Commission. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and submitted a memorandum alleging that a large number of EVMs malfunctioned during polling in the state on Thursday. 

    Opposition parties to approach SC again over VVPATs, say poll process lacks transparency

    Naidu, while addressing a press conference after the meeting, said even advanced countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have opted for ballot papers. 

    "EC is acting under BJP, they are not correct, they have to act impartially which they are not doing. Also, we doubt even EVMs are under manipulation and that's why we are demanding 50% counting of VVPATs. They are not agreeing.

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification.

    TDP responds to EC's displeasure over the presence of EVM theft accused in Naidu's delegation

    "There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPAT. We will demand the same in Supreme Court," he said.

    Naidu said 21 political parties have demanded verification of VVPAT paper trails of 50 per cent of the EVMs.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
