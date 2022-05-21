Why is BJP winning polls and Congress isn't? Rahul Gandhi explains

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 21: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of communal hatred among people in the country.

Speaking at an 'Ideas for India' conference in London. Gandhi said, "India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark and we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress - that bring people, communities, states, and religions together." He stated, "We need to cool this temperature down because if this temperature doesn't cool down, things can go wrong."

When asked why is BJP winning and Congress is losing polls, the former Congress president said, "Polarisation and total dominance of media. Also, the RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the large mass. Opposition parties and Congress need to build such a structure."

Democracy in India is a global public good. We're the only people who have managed democracy at our unparalleled scale.



Had an enriching exchange on a wide range of topics at the #IdeasForIndia conference in London. pic.twitter.com/QyiIcdFfjN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2022

He said that Congress should work more aggressively to reach the large mass of people, especially to 60-70 per cent of people who don't vote for the BJP. The Congress leader also posted pictures on Twitter from the event in which he was also seen standing with Opposition leaders - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Manoj Jha, TMC's Mahua Moitra and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:56 [IST]