Why is BJP perturbed by Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar, asks Congress

New Delhi, Aug 31: Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday questioned as to why is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi so perturbed by Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar.

"Why is the BJP and PM Modi so perturbed by Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar? Do they not know where Kailash Mansarovar is? Do they not know that Kailash Mansarovar is in the autonomous region of Tibet, China?" said Surjewala.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi has an obsession for China: BJP

"Rahul Gandhi is a shiv devotee. BJP is narrating a convoluted story about Rahul's connection with China. Does Mr Gandhi need PM Narendra Modi's permission now to undertake the journey to Lord Shiva's abode? Does the PM consider himself mightier than the Lord? ," he said.

Surjewala's statement was in response to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Gandhi is "Chinese spokesperson".

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot on Friday took to Twitter and said BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is totally misplaced and inappropriate.

Gehlot said BJP is bringing up such issues as party leaders are frustrated and feeling insecure regarding Rahul Ji's pilgrimage. "Rahul ji is going on a pilgrimage n for worshipping Lord Shiva, it is a holy journey, but BJP is playing politics", he tweeted.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi likely to leave for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this week

Earlier, Patra had alleged that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has a questionable Chinese connection and that he has left for China. Patra's statements come on a day Gandhi is scheduled to leave for 12-day pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

"Why should the Chinese ambassador see you [Rahul Gandhi] off?" Patra asked, adding that the India government did not respond to the request.

Patra also raised the matter of Gandhi's meeting with the Chinese ambassador to India during the Doklam standoff. Gandhi had come under severe criticism for the July 8, 2017, meeting.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday left for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via China.The Mount Kailash is considered to be abode of Lord Shiva. Gandhi is expected to complete his journey by September 12.