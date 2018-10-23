Why do we continue to use weapons of the 1990s, Hizb commander asks Pakistan

Srinagar, Oct 23: The commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo in an audio message has said that the biggest problem they were facing was the lack of weapons. In the message he also sought to remind Pakistan about its responsibility in the ongoing war in the Valley.

He further went on to question the politicians in Pakistan about their diplomatic support to the Kashmir movement. Any movement has three dimensions-political, diplomatic and armed. Pakistan can support us diplomatically, but unfortunately politicians there have only made it an election issue, he also said.

In the 17 minute audio clip, Naikoo goes on to say that the biggest problem they are facing is with regard to weapons. The AK-47 was used in the 1990s by terrorists and till date this continues to be our weapon. In fact most of us do not have that as well, he goes on to say.

In the 1990s terrorists would carry with them five magazines, but today we have only two or three. He said when their colleagues get killed in an encounter their parents ask if their son possessed enough weapons to fight.

We have no words at that time. This year 40 of our colleagues have died. You shall know what we have got from our base camp. Our boys are fighting merely with pistols and SLRs, he went on to add.