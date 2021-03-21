U'khand CM says 'ripped jeans' pave the way for 'societal breakdown', Navya Nanda asks ‘Change your mentality’

Priyanka tweets collage of PM Modi, Gadkari in khaki shorts to take a dig over 'ripped jeans' remark

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat 'apologises' but says wearing torn jeans not right

Why didn't you produce more children to get extra ration: Rawat to people

India

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, Mar 21: Days after drawing flak over his "ripped jeans" comment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat stoked another controversy on Sunday, saying people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the distribution of foodgrain during the pandemic, the Uttarakhand CM said every affected household was given 5 kg of ration per member.

"Those having 10 children got 50 kg while those with 20 got one quintal. People with two children got 10 kg. People built stores and found buyers," Rawat said, adding that he never ate such fine rice.

"Who is to blame for this," the CM asked.

"Now you are jealous of it. When there was time, you produced only two. Why didn''t you produce 20," Rawat said.

In the programme, Rawat also said America enslaved India for 200 years.

'America enslaved us for 200 years’: Tirath Singh Rawat’s historical blunder

America, which enslaved us for 200 years, ruled all over the world...the empire on which the sun never set, is today struggling, Rawat said referring to the pandemic.

On the other hand, due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India with a population of 130-135 crore people still feels relieved, he said.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala taunted the BJP over its selection of Rawat as the Uttarakhand CM.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said he picks such "learned talent". He also mocked Rawat's statement that the US ruled over India for 200 years.