Why did Super 30 teacher Anand Kumar refuse to take financial aid from Anand Mahindra, Ambani

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 15: As the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super-30 is all set to reach the Rs 50-crore benchmark on Day 3 of its release, let me give you the insight of the real-life Anand Kumar has also been making headlines for all the right reasons.

The dedication and hard work by Anand Kumar earned a lot of praises and offers for help, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and also Mukesh Ambani.

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Kumar said, "I do not take any grant or donation from anyone. Our Prime Minister, corporators, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani or Anand Mahindra have offered donation but I haven't accepted anything. I meet everyone but I do not take money from anyone. I only want to do good work in the field of education."

Anand Kumar says in the article that he turned down my offer to fund his efforts. I confirm that when we met, he courteously declined my offer of financial support. I remain an admirer of how he’s changed the lives of so many. https://t.co/3Gn3V1Qdlp pic.twitter.com/fAFqYg6UtU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 13, 2019

After the tweet went viral, many users lauded Anand Kumar and Anand Mahindra for their humility and achievements.

The 46-year-old mathematician, Kumar, 46 started his 'Super 30' programme in 2002, in order to teach 30 meritorious underprivileged students for free at his non-profit coaching centre every year. Being a post office Clerk's son, he studied in Hindi medium government school where he reclaimed his deep interest in mathematics. During graduation, he submitted papers on Number theory.

Although Anand got admission to Cambridge University but could not peruse studies there because of his father's death and his monetary condition. Kumar studied mathematics during day time and sold papads in the evening with his mother to earn bread and butter for his family.

Not just education, but the institute also provides food and accommodation to the students.

While 18 out of 30 students made it to IIT in the first year of Super 30, in 2004, 22 out of 30 students qualified for IIT-JEE.