Why did PM use spyware against citizens? Rahul Gandhi's attack on Pegasus row

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the government over the Pegasus snooping row, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit of 'hitting the soul of India's democracy'.

Addressing the reporters, Rahul Gandhi asked "We want to know from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah - why you used this weapon (Pegasus spyware) against India's democratic institutions?".

The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, he alleged. 'We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians.' 'We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility,' he said.

"For us, Pegasus is a matter related to nationalism and treason. This weapon has been used against democracy. For me, it's not a matter of privacy. I see it as an anti-national act. Narendra Modi & Amit Shah Ji have attacked soul of India's democracy," he said.

Rahul said the Opposition was united in demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister.

He rejected the government's charges over the disruption of Parliament and said the Opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.

Both Houses of Parliament have transacted little business since the Monsoon session began on July 19 as opposition parties have forced adjournments with their protests.

The Opposition has also been demanding a discussion over Pegasus snooping allegations. Last week, an international media consortium reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including those of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for snooping through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO Group, which only sells the hacking software to "vetted" governments and government agencies.

The government has been rejecting all Opposition charges over the issue.