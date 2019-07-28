Why did BJP choose Yogi Adityanath for UP top job: Amit Shah explains

  • search
    Lucknow, July 28: The choice of Gorakhpur MP Mahant Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister had sparked a huge political row. The move was seen as a push to BJP's Hindutva-wrapped agenda of development.

    Speaking at a function in Lucknow, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday revealed why the Bharatiya Janata Party decided go with Adityanath despite having "no administrative experience".

    Why did BJP elect Yogi Adityanath for UP top job: Amit Shah explains
    BJP chief Amit Shah

    "No one thought Yogi would be Chief Minister. Many people called me, saying 'Yogi has never even run a municipality, why are you making him CM'. It's true, had not run even a municipality. He was a temple head," said Amit Shah.

    Shah says Yediyurappa will provide stable government

    "People asked me why we were giving him the reins of such a big state. But Mdi and I decided to make him Chief Minister. He is work oriented and has made up for his lack of experience with his work ethic," the BJP chief added.

    The BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 - the verdict was seen a mandate for the development promise of PM Modi.

    The BJP bagged 312 seats while its allies Apna Dal and SBSP won nine and four seats each respectively. SP, on the other hand, won 47 seats and its ally Congress got only seven seats. The BSP, however, finished last with 19 seats on the tally -- it's worst-ever performance in it's home turf.

