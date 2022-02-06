Punjab CM Channi files nomination papers from Bhadaur, says he has come to constituency like Sudama

People of Punjab will fight this battle: Channi thanks Cong on CM face announcement

Why Congress chose Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face for Punjab polls? 5 reasons

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Feb 06: Crushing Navjot Sidhu's aspiration for the top post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls.

"Political leaders are not made in the media and TV debates. A person becomes a leader after years of struggle and the Congress has no dearth of such jewels," said Gandhi at the beginning of his speech.

"Politics is not an event...a political leader has to fight. Many political leaders fight their own battles," he said, adding that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi fights his own battle.

"There are leaders who stand for issues. Punjab is in the blood of Channi and Sidhu," he said.

A popular choice

While making the announcement, Rahul Gandhi clearly mentioned that Congress CM face selection was completely based on popular vote. The Congress had taken feedback from party leaders and workers in this regard.

First Dalit chief minister of Punjab

Channi has the merit of being the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab where politics has largely been dominated by Jat-Sikhs.

Jat Sikhs, barely 20 per cent of the population, have always dominated Punjab politics because of their financial and social clout. The largely uneducated and poor Dalits have remained on the margins, surviving mostly as farm labourers and sanitation workers.

Humble CM

"People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a 'gareeb ghar' (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger," Gandhi said.

"It was a tough decision, you made it easy," said Gandhi declaring Channi as the party's CM face. Gandhi warmly hugged Channi, Sidhu and party leader Sunil Jakhar after he made the announcement.

Corruption VS development

In his speech on Sunday, Channi slammed sand mafia and others and a lot of people were now upset with him.

talked about several decisions taken by his government after Amarinder Singh was made to resign last September.

He said the power tariff was reduced, arrears of electricity were waived and fuel prices slashed.

Channi said 700 farmers laid down their lives during farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

"Who is responsible for this? It is the BJP government and the SAD, which was the one that cleared farm ordinances and as well as the AAP government which notified (one) farm law. Now, they seek votes here," said Channi.

Channi then directed most of his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, saying they cannot bring any change in Punjab.

He accused the party of spending Rs 500 crore on advertisements in Punjab and called AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann is a "proxy".

The Congress has backed Channi, facing allegations of running sand mafia by opposition. If the party had dropped his name, it would have been opposition ammo to attack him more fiercely on the issue of graft.

Few comeptitions

It was quite an easy task for the Congress as there were only two top contenders Channi and Sidhu for the top post. Also,both Channi and Sidhu again assured that whoever is chosen by the party as the CM face, they will stand by the decision.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 20:54 [IST]