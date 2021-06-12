Why ‘Boycott Kareena Khan’ is trending on twitter?

Dilli Gupshup: It is feared Yogi might change name of Kareena’s son from Taimur to Tukaram

New Delhi, June 12: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the talk of the town these days and for a lot of reasons. Recent speculation that the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress has demanded Rs 12 crores to play the role of Sita in the film, directed by Alaukik Desai has left everyone in shock.

A leading entertainment report stated Sita makers had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for playing lead role in the film and that the actress has asked for a whopping Rs 12 crore for this movie. The demand has sent the producers into a tizzy and made them approach another young actress as well.

Soon after this news went viral, netizens started trending #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan on Twitter. While few users slammed the actor for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by asking such a huge price for Goddess Sita's role, few dragged her son into the controversy, saying Kareena cannot do Sita role, because she is mother of Taimur. Take a look at few posts

#BoycottKareenaKhan

👉We will not agree to see her playing a role as "Mata Sita"!!

📌Bollywood continuously making fun of Hindu idols and playing with sentiments of Hindu devotees. pic.twitter.com/5MPV9X2Ndi — Snehal Patil (@SnehalPatil4SP) June 12, 2021

Mother of "Taimur" will not be my Sita Maa..#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/pCtQHK99Ku — Shipra Dutta🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ShipraDUTTA16) June 12, 2021

She is mother of taimur khan so she can't play the role of maa sita ....#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/mAr78puVSb — Ayush shivhare🇮🇳 (@Ranveer7498) June 12, 2021

Sidhi baat , No Bakwas



U didn't deserve to play Sita Maa character on screen 👎#BoycottKareenaKhan

Rhea Bosses Killed Sushant pic.twitter.com/JG9vo5EknV — Ankit Bharadwaj 🇮🇳 (@itsAnkit04) June 12, 2021

Wife of Saif Ali Khan , mother of Taimur she is not suitable for the role of maa Seeta.#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/IPaa58yhyy — Meera Raghavendra (@MeeraRaghavendr) June 12, 2021

Touted Bollywood recreation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana from Sita's point of view, the multilingual film has created a huge excitement among fans who love watching magnum opus on screen.

Few reports also suggested that Jab We Met actress wasn't suited for the part and these reports might have cropped up as her husband(Saif Ali Khan) is playing Raavan in another project (Adipurush).

On Bebo charging a hefty fee to play Sita on screen, reports also said that it sounds impressive but is far-fetched in this day and age of an economic recession.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February this year.

On work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump.

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 17:25 [IST]