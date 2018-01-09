Whom do you want to appease by saying "Hindus also eat beef": Sadananda Gowda asks Siddaramaiah

The war of words over "beef" between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath just got uglier with Union Minister Sadananda Gowda jumping into the fray. A day after Yogi alleged that the Karnataka CM promotes beef-eating, the latter questioned the UP CM's right to criticise people's food habits on Monday.

Gowda took to Twitter to come out in support of Yogi and slammed Siddaramaiah for tweeting that "Many in Hindu religion eat beef".

"It is up to you to eat anything you want! But forbid the killing of cows that Hindus worship. Whom do you want to appease by saying Hindus also eat beef? Is it another face of tactics? Administrate with a little more seriousness," Gowda tweeted in Kannada.

On Sunday, Yogi, while attending the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana rally in Bengaluru, stated that Siddaramaiah should not promote beef-eating if he claims himself to be a Hindu.

In reply to Yogi, the Congress leader tweeted, "I have taken care of cows, I feed them and I have also cleaned cow dung. What moral rights Yogi Adityanath has got to criticise me? Has he ever taken care of cows?" "Many in Hindu religion eat beef and I will eat if I want to eat beef, but I don't like beef that's why I don't eat it. Who is he to ask?" the Karnataka CM said in another tweet. While welcoming Yogi to his home state, Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the UP CM could "learn a lot" from him.

Of late, Yogi has been frequently visiting Karnataka and addressing public rallies as a part of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled in a few months from now. The Congress, under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, is in power in Karnataka after it defeated the BJP in the last Assembly elections in 2013. The BJP is trying its best to defeat the Congress, which is facing anti-incumbency, in the upcoming elections.

