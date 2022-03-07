Who will win Goa election? Here's what Axis My India exit poll says

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 7: Congress is predicted to emerge as the single largest party in the recently-held assembly election in Goa, as per the Axis My India exit polls. The grand old party is expected to outnumber the ruling party although it would fall short of the majority line.

As per the poll, Congress is predicted to win 15-20 seats in the 40-member assembly. The majority mark is 21 seats.

Whereas the ruling party is set to emerge victorious in 14-18 seats. The TMC is making an impressive debut by winning 2-5 seats, the survey says.

Whereas others are expected to win 0-4 seats.

Seat Projection:

BJP: 14-18

Cong: 15-20

TMC: 2-5

Others: 0-4

Other Survey Results:

However, the P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a hung assembly in Goa with the ruling BJP and Congress predicted to win an equal number of seats in the recently-held state elections.

As per the exit poll, the BJP and Congress are predicted to win 13-17 seats in the 40-member assembly. The TMC, in its maiden attempt, is predicted to win 2-4 seats while Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win around 2-6 seats.

Seat Projection

BJP: 13-17

Congress: 13-17

AAP: 2-6

TMC: 2-4

The NewsX exit poll claims that the BJP is likely to win 17-19 seats while its primary opposition Congress will end up winning 11-13 seats. The AAP is predicted to win 1-3 seats with others winning 2-7 seats in the elections held on February 14.

Seat Projection:

BJP: 17-19

Congress: 11-13

AAP: 1-4

OTH: 2-7

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 20:39 [IST]