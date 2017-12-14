Who will take the rap if BJP loses in Gujarat: Shatrughan Sinha to PM Modi

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah as to who will take the blame if the BJP loses the Gujarat Assembly election.

"If we are victorious, we know you shall get full credit... But if we are not, then who will take the rap? There's an old saying - 'Taali kaptaan ko, to gaali bhi kaptaan ko'. Hope, wish and pray we get only Taalis (claps) in Gujarat elections. Jai Hind!" Sinha tweeted.

The sidelined party leader has been continuously taking pot shots at the party leadership via social media.

He asked them to return to Delhi from Gujarat, where the second and final phase of voting to elect a new Assembly will take place on Thursday.

"Humble appeal to our one man show and two man army. Please return 'home' to Delhi if we've exhausted all our tricks, tantrums, wrong statements and tall promises.

Time to also bring back the ministers,ministries and Govt sitting in Gujarat & fighting amongst themselves to get credit

Modi and Shah have been the star campaigners for the BJP in Gujarat, whose election results will be known on December 18.

93 constituencies in north and central Gujarat go to poll in the second and final phase of polling in the state on December 14.

OneIndia News