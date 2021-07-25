Who will replace BS Yediyurappa if he steps down as Karnataka next CM? List of frontrunners

YouTube
    Bengaluru, July 25: Amid the ongoing talks of 78-year-old Lingayat strongman and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigining from his post, many names are popping up as frontrunners to replace him.

    According to TOI, BJP has shortlisted eight persons for the post and added that most likely a Lingayat will be picked to take forward the legacy of Yediyurappa in the state.

    Though the speculated names have dismissed any such possibility and attributed such speculations to mere political rumours.

    Here is the list of frontrunners:

    Murugesh Nirani
    Union minister Pralhad Joshi
    Basavaraj S Bommai
    C T Ravi
    B L Santhosh
    Arvind Bellad
    Jagadish Shettar

    Apart from them, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan are also in the race.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
    X