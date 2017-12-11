Who’s behind Rahul’s posters with Nizami, the man who questioned Modi’s parentage?

Gandhinagar, Dec 11: The whole Gujarat Assembly election is nothing but exchange of barbs between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally stated that a Congress worker has questioned his parentage on social media, posters of the "accused" man, Salman Nizami, with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi were seen in various parts of Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"A slogan in the poster, wherein Nizami can be seen campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly Elections, read, 'One who is friend of Afzal Guru is a traitor'," reported ANI.

"A tweet of Nizami is also printed on the poster, in which he has openly supported Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru," added ANI.

On Saturday, Nizami had tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi. Sacrificed his life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi. Sacrificed her life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grand son of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India's independence. Narendra Modi, son of ...? Grand son of ...?"

Thereafter, Modi lambasted the Congress for having party workers like Nizami who has openly questioned his family background and parentage.

Although Nizami maintains that he is a "small-time" Congress worker, however, leaders of the grand old party said that the party didn't have a leader or worker named Nizami.

The Congress is yet to officially react to the posters of Rahul with a controversial and alleged party worker in poll-bound Gujarat.

"We know who are behind the posters. Is it so difficult to understand who could have possibly put up the posters? No. But we will not name them till we have concrete evidence.

"It is interesting how a day after PM Modi alleged that Nizami is a Congress worker, posters of the man with Rahul have appeared in Ahmedabad," stated a Gujarat Congress leader.

