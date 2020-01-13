  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is 'Shree 420' in Delhi elections 2020? Netizens divided over this tweet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Delhi election 2020 is a closely contested three-dimensional political battle where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has much at stake for this is the only place where it is in power.

    Who is Shree 420 in Delhi elections 2020? Netizens divided over this tweet
    BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy

    Stakes are also high for the BJP as it has failed to make a comeback in Delhi since 1998. For the Congress, which formed three consecutive governments in the national capital under late Sheila Dikshit, can practically claim victory if it dampens BJP's chances of return to power in Delhi.

    Delhi election: How social media battle hots up as BJP, Congress try to breach 'Kejri Wall'

    The voting for the Delhi election 2020 will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. However, one tweet by the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday has netizens scratching their heads. Why, you ask?

      Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati & Arvind Kejriwal to skip meet

      Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote,''The more opposition parties oppose CAA, the better for BJP in elections. If these protests continue then Shree 420 may lose Delhi State elections.''

      The Act, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.

      The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11. There have been widespread protests against the CAA in different parts of the country. Those opposed to the legislation are saying it is for the first time that India will grant citizenship on the basis of religion, which violates the basic tenets of the country's Constitution. However, the government and ruling BJP have been defending the Act, saying minority groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have no other option but to come India when they face religious persecution there.

      More DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020 News

      Read more about:

      delhi assembly elections 2020 aam aadmi party bjp citizenship amendment bill citizenship bill

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue