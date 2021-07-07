Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, what is his net worth?

Supporting MSMEs is important at this challenging time: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar was born on May 31, 1964. He is a politician, entrepreneur and a Member of Parliament in the upper house (Rajya Sabha) of the Parliament. He is a member of BJP as of 2018 and also the National Spokesperson of BJP and was vice-chairman of the Kerala wing of the BJP-led coalition National Democratic Alliance.

On Wednesday, he was inducted as the Minister of State in the second term of Modi government.

The BJP leqader was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His father MK Chandrasekhar was an Air Commodore of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

He studied electrical engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology. He completed Masters in Computer Science in 1988 from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago.

Criminal cases:

There are about 5 cases of accusation on Rajeev Chandrashekar, that includes:

a. Four charges related to Punishment for Defamation (IPC Section-500)

b. Two charges related to Defamation (IPC Section-499)

c. Two charges related to Illegal, Legally bound to do (IPC Section-43)

Assets:

According to myneta website, Rajeev Chandrashekar has about Rs 63,85,46,149 movable asset and Rs 12,96,00,000 immovable asset.