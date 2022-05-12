YouTube
    Who is Mukul Goel sacked by UP government as DGP for neglecting work

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 12: Mukul Goel was on Wednesday sacked as the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police over accusations of in-efficiency. The UP administration said that Goel a 1987 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was neglecting work and disobeying orders.

    File Photo of Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh Mukul Goel.PTI Photo

    He was shunted to a low profile position, DGP Civil Defence. The UP administration said in a statement that Goel was not taking interest in his work. Prashant Kumar has been given additional charge of the state police chief.

    Who is Mukul Goel:

    Goel is a 1987 batch IPS officer and was appointed as the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. He was born in UP's Muzaffarnagar and is an engineer by training. He has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

    Goel has also served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force. He has been the police chief of Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Saharanpur. He was also DIG in Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly.

    Goel was in 2000 suspended after the murder of BJP legislator Nirbhaya Pal Sharma. In September 2007, Goel was among the 24 officers suspended by then UP CM, Mayawati over certain FIRs. He was later reinstated by the the Akhilesh Yadav government.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:20 [IST]
    X