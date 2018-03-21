Who is behind Rajinikanth’s political journey? Actor-politician denies BJP’s role

Chennai, March 21: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who last year announced that he would be launching his own political party in the coming months, has kept everyone in suspense for a long time now. While his colleague from the film industry, Kamal Haasan, has launched his own political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, in February this year, Rajinikanth is playing his cards close to his chest.

There have been rumours that the 67-year-old actor-politician is being backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its attempt to find a strong footing in Tamil Nadu politics. Rajinikanth has also stated that he would follow the philosophy of spiritual politics adding fuel to the rumours of his close ties with the BJP.

On Tuesday, after returning to Chennai from a spiritual tour, Rajinikanth told reporters that only God and people were behind him and not the BJP. He added that the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu should put additional pressure on the Central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board.

When asked about his meeting with some BJP leaders during his spiritual tour and the view that he is backed by the party, Rajinikanth denied that the BJP was supporting him, saying "only God and people were behind him".

While the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has strongly opposed the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra that has entered the state on Tuesday, Rajinikanth said the state is secular and the government should provide security to it and prevent any communal flare-up.

According to reports, Rajinikanth is likely to unveil the official flag of his yet to be named political party on April 14, the Tamil New Year's Day. His supporters are also working on to pick a name for the party too. Reports say a list of 10 possible names for the party has been drawn up. The actor-politician will soon pick one name that is "attractive to the masses and that can herald a change in politics", add reports.

OneIndia News

