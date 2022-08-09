Who gets what in the possible Nitish-Tejashwi government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Aug 09: Nitish Kumar will resign as Bihar Chief Minister and is likely to form the government with the RJD led by Tejashwi Yadav. Reports indicate that both Nitish and Yadav have worked out a broad consensus on who will do what in the next government.

While Nitish is likely to be CM, Yadav will be his deputy. The ministers would be chosen by Nitish Kumar.

All this would however be subject to the actions by the Governor. The Governor would take the final call on when to hold a floor test in Bihar. After he resigns, Nitish Kumar will once again have to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Nitish earlier today called it quits with the BJP.

Kumar has been blaming R C P Singh a former member of the JD(U) who according to him is a proxy of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Singh quit the JD(U) on the weekend after he was accused by the party of deep rooted corruption.

In 2017, Singh joined the Union Cabinet as a representative of Kumar's party. Kumar was upset that the party was offered only one cabinet position at the Centre.

Meanwhile the RJD has already offered support to the JD(U). The JD(U) and RJD had formed the government in Bihar after the former broke away a 10 year old alliance with the BJP.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 15:42 [IST]