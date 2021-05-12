WHO chief scientist warns against use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment

Youth getting more affected in COVID second wave: Here's why

New Delhi, May 12: The World Health Organization has warned recommended against the general use of 'ivermectin', even as the anti-parasitic medicine is widely prescribed by doctors in India for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. WHO recommends against use of 'ivermectin' for COVID-19 except within clinical trials," Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the global health body's chief scientist, tweeted.

Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. @WHO recommends against the use of ivermectin for #COVID19 except within clinical trials https://t.co/dSbDiW5tCW — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) May 10, 2021

Dr Swaminathan attached a similar warning has also been issued by 'ivermectin' manufacturer MSD, or Merck & Co., Inc.

"...to-date, our analysis has identified: No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies; No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease, and; A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies," it said.

Goa government has even asked its adult population to take a five-day course, irrespective of their Covid status, to prevent complications.

What is ivermectin?

Ivermectin is a prescription drug. Ivermectin oral tablet is available as the brand-name drug Stromectol. It's also available as a generic drug. Generic drugs usually cost less than the brand-name version. In some cases, they may not be available in every strength or form as the brand-name drug.

How it works

Ivermectin belongs to a class of drugs called anti-parasitic drugs. A class of drugs is a group of medications that work in a similar way. These drugs are often used to treat similar conditions. Ivermectin oral tablet works by binding to parts inside the parasite. It eventually paralyzes and kills off the parasite, or it stops adult parasites from making larvae for a while. This treats your infection.

